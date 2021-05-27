Trump tried to end Spygate probe of New England Patriots by offering bribe, late senator’s son says https://t.co/gvipm3dr1o
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) May 26, 2021
Trump tried to end Spygate probe of New England Patriots by offering bribe, late senator’s son says https://t.co/gvipm3dr1o
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) May 26, 2021
One thought on “The art of the steal”
If Judge Garland is stonewalling the release of the Barr memo because Barr is currently under criminal investigation by the DOJ, then Garland’s decision to stonewall is the correct one.
Otherwise what Garland is up to is suspect.