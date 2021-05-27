How it works

I am absolutely convinced most of these people have oppositional defiance disorder:
Time for a reset in our discussion of the GOP and the "big lie." This isn't just about being "delusional" or "unable to accept facts." In many cases the entire point is to assert the power to declare elections invalid *in the face of* the facts. New piece:https://t.co/higTdIP8gm
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) May 26, 2021
Meaning that nobody supporting the “Big Lie” Party has grown up yet is right on point.
Did the Chinese government purposely infect the world with the coronavirus or did the virus spread naturally?
Maybe Biden’s 90 day “deep” investigation will answer those question?
This issue is a right wing, made-for-tv distraction.
One the other hand Joe Biden’s once upon a time $2.2 trillion (now $1.7 trillion) infrastructure/jobs and increased taxes on the wealthy and corporations bill is a feature presentation
Netanyahu’s deliberate, self-serving (politically) war on Hamas is a distraction.
Although Biden had better reign in the pro-Zionist hawks or he could face a world of hurt in the future.
The wholesale destruction of our democracy being perpetrated by the “Big Lie” Party and its cohorts the propaganda outlets FOX, Newsmax and OAN is a feature presentation.