Donation time again

The ’97 Accord that was just given to me by my very nice ex-BIL has a serious mold problem — as in, not only is it all over the car, it’s also in the air vents. Have I mentioned that I’m allergic to mold? Just sitting in the car for five minutes means a killer sore throat and a throbbing headache. (It apparently has mice, too, but that’s another story. I can only handle so many nemeses in a day.)

Anyway, in order to get rid of the mold, the whole car has to be steam cleaned and then they have to tape up all the openings and pump ozone through the vents overnight. It’s about $600 for the whole thing — which is half what I was quoted elsewhere.

(Yes, I tried vinegar and tea tree oil. Turns out once the mold is in the air vents, you need these more extreme measures.)

So if you can afford to make a donation, I hope you’ll do so. It’s so hot out here and I’d really like to be able to turn on the AC and breathe at the same time.

YOU CAN DONATE HERE.