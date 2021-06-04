The incentive program

Just FYI: In many states, you can put your name in for these incentives no matter when you got your shot. So check it out!
Good for this guy. What stands out here is that he says the reason he was putting off getting vaccinated was because he was working all the time. https://t.co/iZOvUsOcNW
— Paul Blumenthal (@PaulBlu) June 3, 2021
Vax-a-Million winner Jonathan Carlyle of Toledo is overwhelmed but said he’s hoping to use the $ to pay bills and buy a house.
“I kept hemming and hawing about (getting the vaccine)…and when the Vax-a-Million thing started I immediately went down there and got it.” @toledonews pic.twitter.com/BmkiwUIWnn
— Kaitlin Durbin (@njKaitlinDurbin) June 3, 2021