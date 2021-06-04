Remind me @JoeManchinWV , what was bipartisan about ramming Amy Coney Barrett through?

RBG died on September 18th

Barrett was nominated on September 26th and confirmed in a 52-48 party line vote one month later on October 26th. https://t.co/ilyRvQ3ERH

— TheSadTruth💙 (@ReportsDaNews) June 3, 2021