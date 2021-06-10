Judiciary Cmte: Trump directed McGahn to write a false statement—knowing that the statement was false, and knowing that carrying out this order might expose McGahn to criminal liability, including prosecution by the Special Counsel. https://t.co/ODuz0Kqmb7
One thought on “Oops”
McGahn knew who Trump was and what he’d be asked to do by him way before he hired on.
Don McGhan assisted Trump in throwing our democratic republic into crises.
Don McGhan is an enemy of democracy and a champion of autocracy.