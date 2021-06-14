As the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads in southeastern China, doctors say they are finding that the symptoms are different and more dangerous than those they saw when the the virus started spreading in late 2019 in Wuhan. https://t.co/gk5yaw8oDz
One thought on “It’s not over”
Covid cases in the US are steadily rising, although not exponentially.
The five metro areas with the most new cases are Yuma, Az; Bismark, ND; Sioux Falls, SD; El Paso, Tex; and Laredo, Tex.
It was interesting to see baseball parks filled with fans on the East Coast, half filled with fans in the Mid-West and nearly empty on the West Coast over the weekend.
We should all limit our exposure.