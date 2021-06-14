One thought on “It’s not over

  1. Covid cases in the US are steadily rising, although not exponentially.

    The five metro areas with the most new cases are Yuma, Az; Bismark, ND; Sioux Falls, SD; El Paso, Tex; and Laredo, Tex.

    It was interesting to see baseball parks filled with fans on the East Coast, half filled with fans in the Mid-West and nearly empty on the West Coast over the weekend.

    We should all limit our exposure.

