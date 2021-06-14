Netanyahu attacking Biden as his tenure in politics ends in fury, resentment, demagoguery https://t.co/nvFoueMmnA
— Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 13, 2021
One thought on “Just like Trump”
Bibi Netanyahu is a pustulous boil on the ass of the human race.
Just like his good friend Trump is.
Both Netanyahu and Trump belong in jail.
Israel’s Co-PM’s Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid control is a razor thin coalition of right and left political parties which Netanyahu could easily bring down in a fiery crash if they aren’t careful.
But, if they play their cards right and work together to make the lives of both Semites and Palestinians better, they could become the most respected government that Israel has ever had.
Let’s all hope that Israel has learned its lesson and will never again allow a narcissistic psychopath to become its prime minister.
The American people need to learn that lesson as well having just suffered through 4 years of Trump.