Prosecutors knew 15-year-old Alexis Martin wasn’t in the room when shots were fired, maiming one man and killing another, her sex trafficker.
They still charged her with murder and demanded that she be tried as an adult. https://t.co/2XEupqLSpk
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 13, 2021
After Kim Kardashian visited Alexis in prison, and after a Republican governor acknowledged what she’d endured, she was allowed to cross the parking lot to leave the Ohio Reformatory for Women after being incarcerated for more than six years. https://t.co/2XEupqLSpk
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 13, 2021
One thought on “Ohio is the new Florida”
All Red States think and act alike.
None of them support small “d” democracy and the right of everyone to vote.
F***ing Fascist autocrats.