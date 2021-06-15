Edumacation

It’s like a bad movie script. “Arizona teachers could face a $5,000 penalty if they allow classroom discussions on controversial topics such as racism or fail to give equal weight to divisive topics, under provisions of a last-minute amendment.” https://t.co/LgfrsHhZTv
— Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) June 14, 2021
Speaking of idiocy, we have the self-described White Nationalist, Richard Bennett of Arkansas who occupied Speaker Pelosi’s desk during the attempted coup on January 6.
This pro-Trump insurrectionist appeared on Russian TV on Sunday and bashed Joe Biden and the Democrats.