Mark Meadows helped the white people who ran a franchise in "The Lost Cajun" chain block women, veterans and people of color from getting Covid relief. Why is he still loose?https://t.co/6ODJDXBuoW
— Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) June 16, 2021
Mark Meadows helped the white people who ran a franchise in "The Lost Cajun" chain block women, veterans and people of color from getting Covid relief. Why is he still loose?https://t.co/6ODJDXBuoW
— Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) June 16, 2021
One thought on “Scumbag”
Tucker Carlson speaks for Meadows, Marjorie Taylor Green (GA), Mo Brooks (Al), Louie Gohmert (Tx), Paul Gosar (Az), Lauren Boebert (Co), Madison Cawthorne (NC), Andrew Clyde (Ga), and dozens of other members of the “Big Lie” Party.
At best these people are un-American.
They’re all “in it” for the money and the power just like every other amoral, anti-democratic, Capitalist is.
Take traitor Trump for example.