One thought on "Scumbag

  1. Tucker Carlson speaks for Meadows, Marjorie Taylor Green (GA), Mo Brooks (Al), Louie Gohmert (Tx), Paul Gosar (Az), Lauren Boebert (Co), Madison Cawthorne (NC), Andrew Clyde (Ga), and dozens of other members of the “Big Lie” Party.

    At best these people are un-American.
    They’re all “in it” for the money and the power just like every other amoral, anti-democratic, Capitalist is.

    Take traitor Trump for example.

