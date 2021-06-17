This happened yesterday

~ susie

And from what I’ve read, the military says they can’t rule out encounters with extraterrestrials:

Published by susie

2 thoughts on “This happened yesterday

  1. “Hey you (PF),” look over here at the spacemen and forget all about that attempted coup on January 6.
    Misdirection.

  2. “Hey You (PF),” look over here at the spacemen and forget al about the January 6 attempted coup.
    Misdirection.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *