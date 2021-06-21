Chuck Todd is lacking in self-awareness

0 shares Share

So the people who rightly criticize him are just mad because he’s not on their side. (You know, truth and facts.)

Chuck Todd on whether the Sunday shows should refuse to book election denialists: "You don’t know when somebody you think deserves to be banned is suddenly somebody that you’ve got to deal with. Because you may not like them, but they have the power." https://t.co/FLWgPk58a5 — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) June 19, 2021