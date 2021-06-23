Panhandle Slim… Art for Folk… June 23, 2021June 23, 2021 ~ Boohunney 0shares Share Tweet Pin Panhandle Slim… Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “Panhandle Slim… Art for Folk…”
Whenever the now defunct Republican Party got itself into deep political trouble in the past it would play the “crime wave” card.
That’s what the new “Big Lie” Party is currently up to.
As a counter-argument the Democrats would always elect an Eric Adams.
The solution offered by the Right to end the “crime wave” is always “more boots on the ground” and “more money.” (Bill Clinton)
Because the crack-down on evil doers results in an increase in “criminals,” the Right demands that more prisons be built to house them. (Again Bill Clinton)
Most crimes are economic in nature.
Burglary, robbery, the sale of illicit goods, etc., speaks more to one’s economic standing than to one’s psychopathy.
True psychopaths like Trump and Ted Bundy are pretty scarce in the grand scheme of things.
The “Big Lie” Party intends to demagogue the rise in crime from now until the 2022 election.