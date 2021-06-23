.@SenatorSinema has accidentally exposed the profound weakness of the pro-filibuster stance. She raises the prospect of legislative majorities curbing voting, without admitting this is *already* upon us. She is consigning us to that very fate. My response:https://t.co/18GCJwn49w
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) June 22, 2021
One thought on “Not the sharpest tool in the shed”
Neither S-1 or HR-1 was ever intended to become law.
HR-1 was originally introduced by Democrat John Sarbanes on January 3, 2019 as a statement of Democratic principles.
After yesterdays vote the Democrats have a least two choices.
1. Get rid of the filibuster and pass any bill they’d like.
2. Pass Manchin’s bill. That legislation ends gerrymandering, makes election day a federal holiday, expands early voting and other good stuff.
At the moment the Democrats are satisfied with just beating the “Big Lie” Party to a bloody pulp over the voting rights issue while they’re all relaxing on their two-week 4th of July vacation.