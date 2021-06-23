Not the sharpest tool in the shed

  1. Neither S-1 or HR-1 was ever intended to become law.
    HR-1 was originally introduced by Democrat John Sarbanes on January 3, 2019 as a statement of Democratic principles.

    After yesterdays vote the Democrats have a least two choices.

    1. Get rid of the filibuster and pass any bill they’d like.
    2. Pass Manchin’s bill. That legislation ends gerrymandering, makes election day a federal holiday, expands early voting and other good stuff.

    At the moment the Democrats are satisfied with just beating the “Big Lie” Party to a bloody pulp over the voting rights issue while they’re all relaxing on their two-week 4th of July vacation.

