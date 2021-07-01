Cosby released

0 shares Share

On a technicality –namely, under contract law:

WATCH: Ari Melber breaks down the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision overturning Bill Cosby's conviction. #MTPDaily @AriMelber: "The Court today is not saying Cosby didn't do it. The Court is saying he reached a deal never to be charged for it." pic.twitter.com/5duHYD63Wx — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 30, 2021

Remember Bruce Castor, the lawyer mocked for his performance during Trump's second impeachment? His promise not to prosecute Bill Cosby, made back in 2005 when he was a DA, is why a court just overturned Cosby's sexual assault conviction.https://t.co/Kg4RiZ8ddA pic.twitter.com/zspZkYEHzI — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) June 30, 2021