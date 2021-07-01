On a technicality –namely, under contract law:
WATCH: Ari Melber breaks down the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision overturning Bill Cosby's conviction. #MTPDaily @AriMelber: "The Court today is not saying Cosby didn't do it. The Court is saying he reached a deal never to be charged for it." pic.twitter.com/5duHYD63Wx
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 30, 2021
Remember Bruce Castor, the lawyer mocked for his performance during Trump's second impeachment?
His promise not to prosecute Bill Cosby, made back in 2005 when he was a DA, is why a court just overturned Cosby's sexual assault conviction.https://t.co/Kg4RiZ8ddA pic.twitter.com/zspZkYEHzI
— Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) June 30, 2021
This is the key finding of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania that explains its reversal of the Cosby decision: the prior DA promised non-prosecution to force Cosby to waive his Fifth Amendment privilege and testify in a civil case, he did, then they prosecuted him with it. pic.twitter.com/TUT17IMOAr
— SuspendedHat (@Popehat) June 30, 2021
One thought on “Cosby released”
Why did Bruce Beemer use evidence he knew wasn’t permitted according to the agreement made between Cosby and Castor?
Prosecutorial misconduct or sheer stupidity?