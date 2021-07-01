Which is why I have no patience with people who would rather play intramural Dem politics than concentrate on winning enough of a majority to stop thisL
I have reached the conclusion that we'll never do enough (or even close to enough) in regards to climate change, and our kids and grandkids are fucked. I hate being that bleak, but it's reality. We're incapable, unwilling, greedy, ignorant and lazy. https://t.co/UP2i7lWUHf
— Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) June 30, 2021
One thought on “Not much time left”
Al Gore published “Earth in the Balance” in 1992.
Gore became the Vice President in 1993.
The first Earth Day was in 1970 and was sponsored by Democratic Senator Gaylord Nelson and Republican Senator Pete McCloskey.
Democrats and Republicans have been paying lip service to saving the environment for at least 50 years at the behest of Big Oil and because of Big Oil’s largesse.
Biden doesn’t have the cajones to cross Big Oil.