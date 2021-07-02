Maybe @KyrstenSinema should have a talk with Kyrsten Sinema.
In this clip from 2010, she urges Democrats to stop “kowtowing” to moderate Joe Lieberman & to pursue a 51-vote Senate strategy.
Senator: now YOU are Joe Lieberman. pic.twitter.com/fPMgB5Ryk4
— Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) June 30, 2021
Christmas dinner with this lady must be a real treat.
Here’s a fun factoid: Every Iranian official sanctioned by Obama and Trump at Israel’s request, now holds a top leadership position in the Iranian government.
The warmongers make mistake, after mistake, after mistake and ‘we’ keep allowing it to happen.