Maybe @KyrstenSinema should have a talk with Kyrsten Sinema.

In this clip from 2010, she urges Democrats to stop “kowtowing” to moderate Joe Lieberman & to pursue a 51-vote Senate strategy.

Senator: now YOU are Joe Lieberman. pic.twitter.com/fPMgB5Ryk4

— Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) June 30, 2021