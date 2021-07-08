Wonder what the judge will think

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Wonder what the judge will think

  1. There are about 400 million guns in the United States.
    Gun sales during the Zombie Apocalypse (pandemic) spiked.
    17 million guns were sold.
    20% of those who purchased guns during the pandemic were first time buyers.

    There should be a 5 year moratorium on the sales of guns beginning immediately.

