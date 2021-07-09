Authoritarian intimidation tactics: "A proposed Texas bill, now in committee, would allow poll watchers to enter the voter’s car during curbside voting, as long as another voter is present & the car holds 5+ people." From my @PostOpinions piece: https://t.co/92YY5R0ywD
One thought on “Elections by force”
To the warmongers criticizing Biden for ending the War in Afghanistan: How insane is it to be fighting a war half a world away (REM) with the stated goal of “fighting them there before we have to fight them over here,” when American right wing terrorists attempted a coup on January 6 in Washington?
Don’t the warmongers understand just how stupid they sound to the rest of the world?