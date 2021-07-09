One thought on “Elections by force

  1. To the warmongers criticizing Biden for ending the War in Afghanistan: How insane is it to be fighting a war half a world away (REM) with the stated goal of “fighting them there before we have to fight them over here,” when American right wing terrorists attempted a coup on January 6 in Washington?

    Don’t the warmongers understand just how stupid they sound to the rest of the world?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *