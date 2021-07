Everyone knows that!

The richest 0.01% hold 10% of all wealth.

At the Gilded Age peak in 1913, they held 9% of all wealth.

We're now officially living through the biggest robber baron era in history.

Last time this led to the Great Depression. What will happen this time?https://t.co/gseaxAguNJ

— Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) July 8, 2021