It’s beginning….

BREAKING! Senate Democrats agree on $3.5 trillion outline for a reconciliation bill that would: – Expand Medicare to include dental, vision, hearing

– Include climate money

– And do a lot more, like tackle child care and home care. H/t @ESCochrane — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 14, 2021

Lots of steps before this can become law. Have to pass budget resolution through both houses, and go through Senate vote-a-rama. If all 50 Senate Ds vote for resolution and it passes House, they have to draft reconciliation before it hits floor in September + another vote-a-rama https://t.co/iWSa4tYnL9 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 14, 2021