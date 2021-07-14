BREAKING! Senate Democrats agree on $3.5 trillion outline for a reconciliation bill that would:
– Expand Medicare to include dental, vision, hearing
– Include climate money
– And do a lot more, like tackle child care and home care.
H/t @ESCochrane
— Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 14, 2021
Lots of steps before this can become law. Have to pass budget resolution through both houses, and go through Senate vote-a-rama. If all 50 Senate Ds vote for resolution and it passes House, they have to draft reconciliation before it hits floor in September + another vote-a-rama https://t.co/iWSa4tYnL9
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 14, 2021
GOP Senators are once again pretending to be outraged that Dems have linked the bipartisan bill to the reconciliation one. But no one should pretend to believe them. They *already pulled* this stunt. Dems cannot let Rs bait them into infighting. New piece:https://t.co/ul1eVWEAiB
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) July 13, 2021
One thought on “It’s beginning….”
$3.5 trillion sounds like a lot of money, but it’s not because it’s spread over 10 years.
Spending $350 billion a year on renewable energy, dental care, and other much needed and long overdue domestic programs is the right thing to do for the American people.
Considering that the military spends $735 billion a year, or $7.35 trillion over 10 years, for bombs and death.
The best and only way to pay for this $3.5 trillion expenditure is to increase the taxes on the wealthy (those making more than $400,000 a year) and corporations.
Let’s have some real trickle down this time from the rich to the least of us.
“From each according to his ability, to each according to his need.” Marx 1875.