It's beginning….

  1. $3.5 trillion sounds like a lot of money, but it’s not because it’s spread over 10 years.
    Spending $350 billion a year on renewable energy, dental care, and other much needed and long overdue domestic programs is the right thing to do for the American people.

    Considering that the military spends $735 billion a year, or $7.35 trillion over 10 years, for bombs and death.

    The best and only way to pay for this $3.5 trillion expenditure is to increase the taxes on the wealthy (those making more than $400,000 a year) and corporations.

    Let’s have some real trickle down this time from the rich to the least of us.
    “From each according to his ability, to each according to his need.” Marx 1875.

