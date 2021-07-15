NEW: Biden blew up at Democratic senators in a closed-door luncheon today.
Just kidding, it was a totally normal encounter and he urged them to support his policy agenda. https://t.co/R5jiVaWk3C
— Blake News (@blakehounshell) July 14, 2021
NEW: Biden blew up at Democratic senators in a closed-door luncheon today.
Just kidding, it was a totally normal encounter and he urged them to support his policy agenda. https://t.co/R5jiVaWk3C
— Blake News (@blakehounshell) July 14, 2021
One thought on “‘Dems in array’”
So far so good, but things are getting dicey and 2022 will be here before we know it.