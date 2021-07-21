A big correction from Government Exec, which had said in a subhed yesterday that the Wilbur Ross declination occurred during the Biden administration. https://t.co/9KwWduKqpY pic.twitter.com/rc2XLiWHIA
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 20, 2021
That raises more questions:
1) Why didn't Commerce IG release their report?
2) Did DOJ IG do a report (as requested in same letter)?
3) If so, what did THAT report say abt the rampant lying? https://t.co/do3pjx0MWz
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) July 20, 2021
One thought on “So, not Garland’s fault”
“Believe nothing of what you hear (or read) and only half of what you see.” Franklin
“Trust, but verify.”