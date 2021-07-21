Firenados?
What’s it going to take to wake us up? https://t.co/6IuWhASm21
— Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) July 20, 2021
One thought on “Let’s pretend it’s not happening”
Thirteen Biden nominee’s already approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee are being held up by the Big Lie Party’s Ted Cruz from the fascist state Texas.
Coup participant Cruz said that he will put a hold on every State Department nominee until Biden re-sanctions the company building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline connecting Russia to Germany.
Cruz also claimed that many of the nominees that he on hold are anti-fossil fuel proponents and that’s unacceptable.
Coup participant Cruz is a bought and paid for lobbyist for Big Oil.