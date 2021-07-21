"Senator @RandPaul, you do not know what you are talking about, and I want to say that officially." pic.twitter.com/CptxgKdciy
— Coronavirus War Room (@Covid19WarRoom) July 20, 2021
2 thoughts on “Ha ha, fuck you, Rand”
If there’s anyone lying here Senator, it is you.
My favorite address to a republican for a long time.
Note to Dr. Fauci: The only person dumb enough to need to be told that Rand Paul doesn’t know what he is talking about is Rand Paul.
Very much like his daddy, that boy isn’t too bright.