Congressman Eric Swallwell just dismantled the GQP in 2 minutes! A must watch! pic.twitter.com/zv2w6oiTyT
— Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) July 20, 2021
One thought on “WWE cage match!”
Minority Leader ‘Charlie’ McCarthy finally picked five Big Lie Party House members to sit on the Select Committee Investigating the January 6 attempted coup.
One of ‘Charlie’s’ picks was in on the planning of the coup.
Two others directly participated in the attempted coup.
All of them had prior knowledge of the attempted coup and never divulged any of that information to the intelligence community.
Because Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio was in on the planning of the coup, the select committee should thoroughly investigate his role in it.