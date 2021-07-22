And we have reached the “what can we do to mitigate this” portion of the global searing program:
First Europe, now China (Zhengzhou, to be specific).
The floods are horrifying. pic.twitter.com/d7Q1MgmpEe
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 20, 2021
One thought on “This is a thousand-year flood in China”
Isaac Newton calculated that the end would come sometime in 2061, and he agreed with Nostradamus that it would be water that takes all of us out.
How old will you be in 40 years?