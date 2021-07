When the photo from Emmett Till’s funeral ran in Jet, I will never forget how my mother gathered us around the table and said, "this is why I brought my boys out of the South."

Emmett Till would have turned 80 today. In his name, we must get the #AntilynchingAct passed into law. pic.twitter.com/hH7m25OVc1

— Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) July 25, 2021