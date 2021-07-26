Fucking Pat Toomey

Who has mastered the weasel’s dark arts over his “service” as a senator:
This is the same Pat Toomey who pushed hard in 2012 and 2013 for the sham Benghazi investigation:
“I have long supported a congressional investigation and want to get answers to important questions,” he said back then. https://t.co/1juCRglyBA
— Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) July 25, 2021
When one of the two major political parties in this country purposely and knowingly uses misinformation to play on their constituents emotions in order to win elections then the country is in big trouble.
Hyperbole and the embellishment of facts is to be expected from any political party.
“Politics ain’t beanbag.”
But the intentional and premeditated twisting or distorting or adding to or subtracting from the facts is destructive to this country.
The Big Lie Party was identified by Putin and the Russians long ago as being America’s weakest link and traitor Trump became their guy.