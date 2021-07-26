Tucker gets a reality check

Fox News host Tucker Carlson got a lot more than he bargained for when he walked into a store in Livingston, Montana to stock up on gear for a fly fishing trip. While in the store he was confronted by a local fly fishing guide, Dan Bailey, who apparently didn’t want to miss the opportunity to give the Fox News host a piece of his mind. “Dude, you are the worst human being known to mankind,” Bailey can be heard saying in the video. “I want you to know that.” Carlson kept his voice down and only replied “I appreciate that.” The video quickly went viral.

The 22-second video starts when the confrontation had already started and it seems Bailey is talking to Carlson about something related to his stance on vaccines. It appears Carlson at one point asks him to keep in mind he is with his child. “I don’t care, man,” Bailey replies. He went on to say: “What you have done to this state, to the United States, to everyone else in this world. What you have done to families, what you have done to everybody else in this world. I don’t care that your daughter is here. What you’ve done to people’s families…” Carlson keeps whispering and replies: “Settle down, son.” Bailey tells Carlson to not call him son, but the Fox News host walks away and that’s where the video ends.