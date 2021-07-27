Let's just say it: Republicans thought they'd supercharge their 2022 midterms by riding an anti-vax, anti-COVID mandate backlash. That's a big reason we're having this surge. https://t.co/DJdi6Pg2ua via @TPM
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 26, 2021
One thought on “Highway to hell”
Vaccinations and the virus were third on their list of things to trip-up the Democrats with.
The first and second hammers that they will use against the Democrats are the crisis on the border and the exploding crime rate in Democratically controlled cities.