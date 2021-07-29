I don’t normally give celebrities a second thought, but I was sorry to hear Bob Odenkirk collapsed and was hospitalized in New Mexico yesterday. I really hope he’s okay, he’s one of my favorites.
One thought on “Pulling for Bob”
Wouldn’t know him from Adam, but the first 7 episodes of Better Call Saul are some of the best television . . . check that, any film presentation you’ll ever see. All the best to him.