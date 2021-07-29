no vax, no masks, nationwide number one hotspot, what could go wrong https://t.co/gQeUrATjjC
— Master Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King (@commiegirl1) July 28, 2021
2 thoughts on “I don’t want anything to do with people like this”
Marvin Rader (as quoted by Popper) says that fascism’s prime character is the denial of universality. Including the idea of ‘party science’, party logic etc.
So one’s own private science (i.e. my science) is nonsensical in itself.
The Fascism invented by the Catholic Church and adopted by Mussolini is different from the Fascism practiced by Hitler wherein he himself becomes the “God figure” to be “worshipped.”
Both were cults of personality which emphasized authoritarian Capitalism over democratic Socialism.
Neither bought into “rugged individualism,” but they both espoused “collectivism.”