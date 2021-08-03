Senator Graham has a message for vaccine hesitant; get the vaccine, my symptoms could be worse…
BREAKING: Sen. Lindsey Graham, who is vaccinated, says he’s tested positive for COVID-19.
"I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now," he tweeted. "My symptoms would be far worse." https://t.co/GKJZm3Z8sz pic.twitter.com/mrfaVSVOUL
— ABC News (@ABC) August 2, 2021
One thought on “Lindsey Graham Tests Postive for COVID – 19…”
Every worker in every industry, especially those workers in the health care and education industries, should be vaccinated.
100%.
The anti-vaxers and anti-maskers are overwhelmingly from the Right end of the political spectrum.
For them (Ron Paul, et al) any sort of “collectivism” is somehow an attack on their personal freedoms.
The Right (Capitalists) hate Social Security, Medicare and the public school system because each is a successful, functioning socialist systems.
The Fascist oligarchs are the driving force behind, and the funders of, the anti-vax and anti-mask movement here and around the world.
They should all burn in hell these Capitalist bastards.