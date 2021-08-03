Panhandle Slim… Art for Folk… August 3, 2021August 3, 2021 ~ Boohunney 0 shares Share Tweet Pin Panhandle Slim… Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “Panhandle Slim… Art for Folk…”
For 20 years the US has been engaged in a nation building project in Afghanistan.
It has been a failure.
Over the past 20 years tens of thousands of American fighting women and men have been killed or badly wounded, and more than $1 trillion has been spent standing up a 350,000 “man” army to defend the hand-picked Afghan government.
That has been a failure.
The Afghan army has been supplied with the finest training and weaponry that the US government could muster up and it is still losing to a poorly equipped Taliban insurgency.
The Afghan army is so weak that not only can’t it defend the government, it can’t even defend the lives of 2500 interpreters who worked for the US military.
The 20 year-long nation building project begun by George “the Idiot” Bush and continued by Obama and Trump has been an abject and costly failure.
No less so then the nation building project called the Vietnam War.
Both the failed War in Afghanistan and the failed War in Vietnam were brought to us by the same, right wing, reactionary, Capitalist class.