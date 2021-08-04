.@JohnAvlon explores why the right-wing fascination with Hungarian autocrat Viktor Orbán matters. #RealityCheck pic.twitter.com/4XcIAltCTD
— New Day (@NewDay) August 4, 2021
An “autocracy” can be either of the Right or of the Left.
Lunatics like richie rich Tucker Carlson want a right wing, or Fascist, autocracy, like Conservative Christian Nationalists and autocratic Capitalists Viktor Orban of Hungry and Andrzeja Duda of Poland preside over, established right here in the good old USA.
Carlson and the rest of the Evangelical Christians in this country. (Very dangerous folks.)
Is anyone on the Left calling for an autocracy of any kind to be established in America?