Time to go, Andrew

Cuomo: "I do kiss people on the forehead. I do kiss people on the cheek. I do kiss people on the hand. I do embrace people. I do hug people. Men and women…I now understand that there are generational or cultural perspectives that, frankly, I hadn't fully appreciated." pic.twitter.com/anE5l0u07L
— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 3, 2021
When New York AG Letitia James announced that her office had substantiated a slew of allegations of sexual harassment against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, perhaps the most shocking revelation involved a female state trooper assigned to his protective detail https://t.co/1k94SYHvvU
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 3, 2021
CNN anchor and brother of the governor Chris Cuomo was part of "the Governor’s team of advisors from within and outside the Chamber [who] had ongoing and regular discussions about how to respond to the allegations publicly" pic.twitter.com/RpFjYSbgM0
— Evan Hill (@evanhill) August 3, 2021