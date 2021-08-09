0 shares Share

Back from vacation, which was not as restful as you might think. I am simply not used to being around people after the lockdown. (And Ocean City was SO much more expensive than when I took my kids when they were young.)

But my dear grandson is sweet and funny, and it was so nice to spend time with him.

Of course, WordPress went kerplooey while I was gone and nothing published when it was supposed to.

Then the check engine light went on in my car as soon as I was back within the city limits. (Bad ignition switch, $200.) Oh well!

Thanks to Boohunney for holding down the fort!