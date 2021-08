NEW: While Gov. Kristi Noem frolicked with bikers at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally amid a nationwide surge of the coronavirus on Monday, Dr. Kevin Weiland watched and worried from afar. He told The Daily Beast he went to Florida to “escape the Rally" https://t.co/fsKTpvNOYq

— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 9, 2021