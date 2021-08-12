you could not pay me to live in a red state bc enough people there have shown themselves to be monstrous, deranged and dangerous https://t.co/xIg2q6KkIm
— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) August 11, 2021
One thought on “Christian assholes”
Evangelical Christians backed both the war in Afghanistan and the war in Iraq because they have hated Muslims since the First Crusade in 1099AD.
Terrible, horrible and awful things are going to happen in Afghanistan if the Taliban take over.
That’s what the warmongers and Evangelical Christians all claim.
They also predict a civil war and the atrocious treatment of women.
If the Ghani government in Afghanistan continues in its refusal to engage in a ceasefire with the Taliban, followed by negotiations with the group over power-sharing, then the warmongers could very well be right about the future of Afghanistan.
Why isn’t the US forcing Ghani to accept a ceasefire and then negotiations with the Taliban?