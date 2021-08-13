One thought on “Who could have guessed?

  1. Now that Governor “come on down and catch the virus” DeSantis has more Covid cases in his state then any other state in the union, he’s going to help out.

    DeSantis has set up a Rapid Response Unit which will administer monocolonal antibodies to the sick and dying starting in Jacksonville and then moving to the next worst hotspot.

    Say Ron, if you had told people to wear a mask and keep their distance then you could have avoided all of this misery you dumb jackass.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *