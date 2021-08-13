Just 2 days into its school year, a Florida county has asked 440 students to quarantine after 51 students and staff tested positive for COVID.
The district requires masks — but a governor's order allows parents to bypass that rule for their children.https://t.co/U6ipNjpmyH
— NPR (@NPR) August 12, 2021
One thought on “Who could have guessed?”
Now that Governor “come on down and catch the virus” DeSantis has more Covid cases in his state then any other state in the union, he’s going to help out.
DeSantis has set up a Rapid Response Unit which will administer monocolonal antibodies to the sick and dying starting in Jacksonville and then moving to the next worst hotspot.
Say Ron, if you had told people to wear a mask and keep their distance then you could have avoided all of this misery you dumb jackass.