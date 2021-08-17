Google is cutting pay up to 25% for remote workers. Same goes for Facebook, Twitter and other corporations.
They're double-dipping with remote work: saving on office costs and worker salaries, then wondering why employees are quittinghttps://t.co/kr9ijWaEls
— Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) August 16, 2021
2 thoughts on “Do you believe this?”
They probably would have gotten people to stay if the cut were small — say 5%. But 25% is too much for most people to accept.
Home works also subsidize the company by paying to run their computers with their electricity and internet connects, buy minor office supplies, etc.
Where do you even start with this. The lady who continues to commute two hours (each way???) to save 10% is just messed up. You can deduct home office expenses on your taxes. Gas is expensive, vehicle maintenance isn’t cheap and who needs the stress. Buying lunch out, maintaining a work wardrobe…
These corporations are just greedy. Basing salary on the employee’s home location is as bad as saying, well you’re a man so you need more money than a woman.