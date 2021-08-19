She's been workin' on her insanity defense for a while now.https://t.co/Z94UL4Qv5z
— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) August 18, 2021
She's been workin' on her insanity defense for a while now.https://t.co/Z94UL4Qv5z
— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) August 18, 2021
One thought on “Grifter”
You have a complaint, you fairy? Come on in to Shooter’s Grill in Rifle, CO and deliver it in person. Better be unmasked and packin’. Also, for midnight Capitol tours, contact my office with the appropriate, ah, inducement. Regrettably, we are no longer offering plane rides, but snowmobile tours are booking now.