“I am not worried about the safety of our diplomats in Kabul,” one expert told The Daily Beast. “They are guarded by the best terrorist organization right now.” https://t.co/qkNCf2X4n4
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 18, 2021
One thought on “They’re working for us now”
“……everything about this situation is ultimately cynical.”
You’re absolutely right about that Dubnov.
But it is ‘your’ neighborhood so good luck with the Taliban.
Be careful though, because your country’s power is stretched very thinly across the globe these days and who knows what’s in store?