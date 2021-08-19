If you're angry about Biden refusing to slow down the withdrawal, read this.//I Think This is Right https://t.co/X7SFvvaTlC via @TPM
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) August 18, 2021
If you're angry about Biden refusing to slow down the withdrawal, read this.//I Think This is Right https://t.co/X7SFvvaTlC via @TPM
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) August 18, 2021
One thought on “Yep, the good old MIC”
So……in the modern era the President of the United States is not the Commander-in-Chief?
In reality wars are started and military decisions are made by the military wing of the CIA and Army Intelligence and not by elected officials?
Thank you Congress for abrogating your Constitutional duty, you f***** losers.