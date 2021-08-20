Of course

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Of course

  1. 28 of the usual Fascist suspects voted ‘Yea’ not so much to show their support for the insane Dr. Paul, but to show their collective asses to the “Socialist Democrats.”

    Nothing for the poor and needy, but trillions for the war machine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *