Bomb bomb bomb

NEW: “The revolution is on. It’s here… I’m ready to die for the cause.”
Here’s video from the man who said he’s got a bomb outside the Capitol.
Follow @huffpost and @sara_bee for more as the situation develops. pic.twitter.com/aRx1hES7Vl
— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 19, 2021
Two law enforcement officials say a search of Floyd Roseberry’s pickup did not turn up any viable explosive devices, @PeteWilliamsNBC and @jonathan4ny report.
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) August 19, 2021
Bomber: I did it for Trump
Media: It is a mysterious mystery
Bomber: Nope, definitely trying to reinstate Trump
Media: We may never know why
Bomber: Hi, President Biden? Resign and reinstate Trump or I blow up. This is my sole demand.
Media: Questions abound, answers elusive
— Gin McNarnia (@Jimmcnary) August 19, 2021