We’re done patching the goddamned roof

When I see things like this, I go ballistic:

NEWS: Sinema shoots down negotiating with House Ds over bipartisan infra bill/reconciliation Spokesman: “Proceedings in the U.S. House will have no impact on Kyrsten’s views … she will not support a budget reconciliation bill that costs $3.5 trillion.”https://t.co/zJP54PBIbn — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) August 23, 2021

The fact is, we’ve been leaving in a falling down house for 40+ years. Republicans have put almost NO serious money into infrastructure, and the rare times they have, they’ve insisted on taking other funding away. (I refer you to Sen. Pat Toomey, who told states they could repair railroad bridges OR have positive control systems for trains — but not both.) So in 2015, this happened: 8 dead, 200+ injured.

Republicans have never seen a war or a tax cut for the upper brackets they were reluctant to pay for. (When we were first building modern America, the upper tax bracket was… 91%. Now it’s a measly 37%.) They watched gleefully as our national infrastructure literally fell to pieces.

Tax cuts are only a loan against deferred maintenance. It’s time to pay up.

It costs what it costs. When your roof needs to be replaced, you don’t just fix 25% of the surface — because that would be foolish. The rest of the roof would eventually fall in, and any money you saved would be dwarfed by the cost of emergency repairs.

That’s how we’ve been running the country under Republican control.

You don’t need me to tell you this. We’ve been shortchanging regular people for decades, and now it’s time to pay the damn bills. I don’t want to hear any of that Club for Growth bullshit. It’s time to fix things. And goddamned if I’m not pissed that a nominal Democrat and circus clown like Sinema will obstruct this under the guise of “common sense.”

Fuck her, and fuck the Koch horse she rode in on.