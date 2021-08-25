Nancy played hardball and put those insurgents the media was so thrilled about in their place:
This was a straight party line vote. There were zero Democratic defections. @NBCNews https://t.co/FGQwprfKiB
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 24, 2021
2 thoughts on “So much for the ‘rebellion’”
Progress. But you’re dreaming if you think Manchin, Sinema et al won’t have the long knives out to carve up the reconciliation bill going forward.
Kudos to Nancy for getting it this far. But her “pay-go” tendency makes her vulnerable on the revenue side.
Dem corporatist whores still have many opportunities to water down the delivery of direct benefits to workers and deliver the midterms to Republicans.
BTW, who did NPR interview this am on the deal? Gottheimer. Talk about corporate whores. I mean NPR, of course.
It’s quite obvious that Nancy Pelosi knows how to get things done.
Now it’s Chuck Schumer’s turn to prove his worth.
But, the warmongers are about to lose another “endless” war and they’re as mad as hell.
They’re fighting hard to see that the end doesn’t come by badgering Biden into extending the August 31 deadline to leave Afghanistan.
The Taliban wants the US out of the country by August 31, no if, ands, or butts.
Warmongers of all stripes want to re-ignite the War in Afghanistan by forcing a military confrontation between the Taliban and the US at midnight September 1.
Warmongers like Seth Moulton (D-MA), Jason Crow (D-CO), other Democrats of their ilk, and every member of the Big Lie Party, are dangerous people who are up to no good.
Hopefully Pelosi and Schumer do something about the warmongers in the Democratic Party.
>Joe Scarborough and crew belong on FOX, Newsmax or OAN along with the rest of the liars and warmongers.